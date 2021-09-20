Real Madrid pulls off incredible comeback

Madrid

20 September 2021 22:31 IST

Draw with Milan leaves Juventus rooted to the bottom three

Real Madrid moved to the top of LaLiga on Sunday after scoring twice in two minutes to pull off an incredible late comeback against Valencia.

Valencia looked set for victory at Mestalla when Hugo Duro scored against his former club in the second half but the in-form Vinicius Junior equalised in the 86th minute before Karim Benzema headed home in the 88th for a 2-1 away win.

Real Madrid remains unbeaten this term, having now won five and drawn one of its first six matches in all competitions under returning coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Valencia, which stays third, has also enjoyed a strong start under new coach Jose Bordalas but leaves hugely disappointed not to have taken three points from this game, let alone one. Madrid sits two ahead of Atletico Madrid.

Juventus was left struggling in the unlikely surroundings of Serie A’s bottom three on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with AC Milan kept it still searching for a first league win this season.

Alvaro Morata’s fourth-minute goal gave Juve the lead but Ante Rebic headed in a 76th-minute equaliser as Milan ended the weekend in second place on goal difference behind city rival Inter.

Juventus is 18th with just two points from four games with only Cagliari and Salernitana propping it up.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League Chelsea came out on the top in the London derby when it overran Tottenham 3-0 in Sunday’s late match.

The results: LaLiga: Real Sociedad 0 drew with Sevilla 0; Real Betis 2 (Willian Jose 41, Fekir 45+4) drew with Espanyol 2 (Aleix 16, Cabrera 90+7); Valencia 1 (Duro Perales 66) lost to Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius Junior 86, Benzema 88). Serie A: Juventus 1 (Morata 4) drew with AC Milan 1 (Rebic 76). Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg 1 (Weghorst 70) drew with Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Lammers 38).