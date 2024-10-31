ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid Liga match against Valencia postponed due to deadly floods

Published - October 31, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Madrid

Villarreal's home match against Rayo Vallecano was also suspended after the devastating flash floods in eastern Spain

AFP

A view shows a queue of vehicles in an area affected by heavy rains that caused flooding near Valencia, Spain, October 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Real Madrid's away match at Valencia in La Liga this weekend was postponed on Thursday (October 31, 2024) by the Spanish football federation due to floods that have killed more than 95 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Villarreal's home match against Rayo Vallecano was also suspended after the devastating flash floods in eastern Spain.

La Liga asked the Spanish football federation (RFEF) to postpone Valencia and Villarreal's matches on Saturday, as well as three second division games involving teams from affected areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football (in the Valencia region)," the RFEF said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The federation had already postponed several midweek Copa del Rey first round matches including Valencia's game against Parla Escuela.

A moment of silence for the flood victims will be held at matches this weekend in Spain, including league leaders Barcelona's Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Football

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US