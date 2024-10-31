GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Real Madrid Liga match against Valencia postponed due to deadly floods

Villarreal's home match against Rayo Vallecano was also suspended after the devastating flash floods in eastern Spain

Published - October 31, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Madrid

AFP
A view shows a queue of vehicles in an area affected by heavy rains that caused flooding near Valencia, Spain, October 31, 2024.

A view shows a queue of vehicles in an area affected by heavy rains that caused flooding near Valencia, Spain, October 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Real Madrid's away match at Valencia in La Liga this weekend was postponed on Thursday (October 31, 2024) by the Spanish football federation due to floods that have killed more than 95 people.

Villarreal's home match against Rayo Vallecano was also suspended after the devastating flash floods in eastern Spain.

La Liga asked the Spanish football federation (RFEF) to postpone Valencia and Villarreal's matches on Saturday, as well as three second division games involving teams from affected areas.

"It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football (in the Valencia region)," the RFEF said in a statement.

The federation had already postponed several midweek Copa del Rey first round matches including Valencia's game against Parla Escuela.

A moment of silence for the flood victims will be held at matches this weekend in Spain, including league leaders Barcelona's Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday.

Published - October 31, 2024 08:19 pm IST

