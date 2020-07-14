Real Madrid dig deep to beat Granada and move closer to title

GRANADA

14 July 2020 07:39 IST

“There are still more points to play for and we're going to try and win every game left as that was always our objective,” said captain Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid endured their toughest test at Granada on Monday since La Liga restarted but showed real determination to grind out a 2-1 win and record their ninth consecutive victory as they moved within touching distance of reclaiming the title.

Early goals from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema were enough to restore a four-point lead over Barcelona and Real will clinch their first league title since 2017 with a win over Villarreal on Thursday or at Leganes on the final day of the season.

“It's true that we're one step closer but we have to keep going, there are still more points to play for and we're going to try and win every game left as that was always our objective,” said captain Sergio Ramos. “I really hope we can celebrate winning this league title, our results speak for themselves.”

Advertising

Advertising

Zinedine Zidane's Real side got off to a flying start when French defender Mendy skipped into the box practically unopposed and rifled the ball into the net from the tightest of angles in the 10th minute, scoring his first goal for the club.

Granada's Gil Dias, left, is tackled by Real Madrid's Luka Modric during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Granada and Real Madrid at the Los Carmenes stadium in Granada, Spain, Monday, July 13, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

Real's top scorer Benzema doubled the advantage with a cool finish six minutes later to net his 19th goal of the season but Granada, who still had slim hopes of European qualification, refused to lie down.

Real's in-form goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made the first of two fine saves by tipping away a shot from defender Domingos Duarte before the break and Venezuelan forward Darwin Machis pulled one back early in the second half.

It was the first goal Real had conceded in six matches but Granada threatened to equalise as Machis missed the target on the volley while Courtois showed superb reflexes to deny forward Antonin late on.

Ramos was then the hero as he cleared a Ramon Azeez shot off the line seconds later and the leaders had to withstand a goalmouth scramble in added time.