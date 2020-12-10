Real Kashmir and United SC reach quarters

KOLKATA

10 December 2020 02:38 IST

Real Kashmir and United SC completed their group league outings with successive wins to sail into the quarterfinals of the 123rd edition of IFA Shield football here on Wednesday.

The results:

Group A: Kalighat MS 4 (Rahul Paswan 12, Supriyo Ghosh 51, Tuhin Sikdar 74, Gourav Mondal 90) bt Kidderpore SC 1 (Saikat Sarkar 27).

Group B: Real Kashmir FC 3 (Mason Robertson 72, Danish Farooq 80, Lukman 90+4) bt Aryan Club 0.

Group C: George Telegraph SC 2 ( Stanley Eze 13, Goutam Das 80) bt Indian Arrows 0.

Group D: United SC 2 (Sourav Das 20, Jaggannath Oraon- 31 pen) bt BSS Sporting Club 1 (Asif Ali 39).