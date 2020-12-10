Football

Real Kashmir and United SC reach quarters

Real Kashmir and United SC completed their group league outings with successive wins to sail into the quarterfinals of the 123rd edition of IFA Shield football here on Wednesday.

The results:

Group A: Kalighat MS 4 (Rahul Paswan 12, Supriyo Ghosh 51, Tuhin Sikdar 74, Gourav Mondal 90) bt Kidderpore SC 1 (Saikat Sarkar 27).

Group B: Real Kashmir FC 3 (Mason Robertson 72, Danish Farooq 80, Lukman 90+4) bt Aryan Club 0.

Group C: George Telegraph SC 2 ( Stanley Eze 13, Goutam Das 80) bt Indian Arrows 0.

Group D: United SC 2 (Sourav Das 20, Jaggannath Oraon- 31 pen) bt BSS Sporting Club 1 (Asif Ali 39).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2020 2:39:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/real-kashmir-and-united-sc-reach-quarters/article33292061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY