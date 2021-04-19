Football

Euro Leagues | Real Madrid draw gives Atletico Madrid advantage

A depleted Real Madrid delivered a major boost to Atletico Madrid’s title hopes on Sunday by drawing 0-0 with Getafe in La Liga.

Atletico had earlier thrashed Eibar 5-0 to reignite its own fading challenge.

It means Atletico extend its advantage at the top of the table from one to three points over Real while Barcelona, which now has a game in hand after winning the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, is five points back.

The results: LaLiga: Getafe 0 drew with Real Madrid 0; Levante 1 (Malsa 21) lost to Villarreal 5 (Posigo Redondo 9-o.g., Gerard 13, Chukwueze 63, 75, Vezo 72-o.g.).

Serie A: Napoli 1 (S. Handanovic 36-og) drew with Inter Milan 1 (Eriksen 55).

