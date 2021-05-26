Ready for ‘acceptable resolution’, East Bengal writes to Shree Cement

KOLKATA

Kolkata giant East Bengal intimated its investor Shree Cement Limited about its readiness for an “acceptable resolution” to settle the impasse over the final agreement which has cast doubts over its participation in next year's Indian Super League.

In a letter to SCEB's CEO Col Shivaji Samaddar, the club management stated that it has already communicated the “points of difference” on October 17, while one of club's longest serving presidents, Dr. Pronab Dasgupta, in his personal capacity, wrote to Shree Cement MD Hari Mohan Bangur to bring about an "acceptable resolution".

“Although the points of difference between the term sheet and the definite documents were communicated as early as October 17, for the sake of completeness, we invite your attention to the following correspondence exchange in the matter," East Bengal wrote in the mail.

According to a club official, SCL wants "perpetual" rights so that they have the sporting rights over the property, logo, colour, name, everything on a permanent basis.

“The executive committee is hopeful that it will be settled amicably. Bangur is a true gentleman and the matter will be resolved amicably,” the official added.