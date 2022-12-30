ADVERTISEMENT

Reaction to the death of Brazil soccer great Pelé

December 30, 2022 01:53 am | Updated 01:48 am IST

Pele, 82, died on Thursday

Reuters

Pele, who was undergoing treatments for colon cancer, died at the age of 82. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil soccer great Pelé died on Thursday, aged 82, after a long battle with cancer.

Obituary | Adeus Pelé: the king of the beautiful game, a titan of 20th century

Following are some reactions to his death:

Brazilian Football Confederation

"Pele was much more than the greatest sportsman of all time. The King of Soccer was the ultimate exponent of a victorious Brazil, never afraid of any difficulty. A black, poor boy born in Tres Coracoes, Pele showed us that there is always a new path. He promised his father he would win a World Cup and he won us three, in addition to scoring 95 goals in 113 games with Brazil's national team. The King gave us a new Brazil and we can only thank him for his legacy. Thank you, Pele."

Former England player Gary Linekar

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele.

Brazil captain and Chelsea player Thiago Silva

Rest in peace 'Rei', God bless all his family"

French forward Kylian Mbappe

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING ...

Liverpool

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele."

