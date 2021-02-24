I-League | Rawat’s goal stuns CCFC

Substitute Suraj Rawat’s injury-time stunner helped Mohammedan Sporting beat a 10-man Chennai City FC 2-1 in the Hero I-League at the Kalyani Stadium here on Tuesday.
Sporting’s come-from-behind win helped it move to the fifth spot with 13 points. CCFC, which suffered its third defeat in a row, was ninth with nine points.
CCFC took the lead when Ranjeet Pandre cashed in on a poor clearance in the 19th minute.
Despite being down to 10 men after Tarif saw red (two yellow cards) in the 49th minute, CCFC fought well in the second half.
Sporting equalised when Sujit Sadhu headed home Firoj Ali’s corner in the 55th.
Rawat’s stunning right-footer, from about 30 yards, beat CCFC goalkeeper Kabir Toufik in the 91st minute.
Earlier, Gokulam Kerala FC downed Sudeva Delhi FC by a solitary goal at Kalyani Municipal Stadium to register its third consecutive win. The Kerala side climbed to the second spot with 16 points from nine matches.
Ghanaian striker Philip Adjah found the target in the 68th minute to secure full points for Gokulam.
The results:
Mohammedan Sporting 2 (Sujit Sadhu 55, Suraj Rawat 90+1) bt Chennai City FC 1 (Ranjeet Pandre 19); Sudeva Delhi FC 0 lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Philip Adjah 68); Aizawl FC 1 (Lalremsanga 26) lost to Real Kashmir FC 3 (Lukman Adefemi 34, Mason Robertson 56, 72).
