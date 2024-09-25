GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Raphael Varane, former France and Real Madrid defender, announces retirement

Raphael Varane won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018 and helped Real Madrid to four Champions League titles and three Spanish league trophies

Updated - September 25, 2024 03:08 pm IST - COMO, Italy

AP
File picture of Raphael Varane with Manchester United

File picture of Raphael Varane with Manchester United | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Former France and Real Madrid center back Raphael Varane announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a career that included a World Cup title and a big haul of club trophies.

The 31-year-old Varane signed with promoted Serie A club Como in July but injured his knee during his only appearance with the club — an Italian Cup match against Sampdoria last month.

“In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible,” Varane wrote on Instagram. “Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfillment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.”

File picture of Raphael Varane, centre, celebrating with France teammates Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann after scoring for his team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

File picture of Raphael Varane, centre, celebrating with France teammates Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann after scoring for his team during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Varane was arguably the tournament’s standout defender when France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He also helped Madrid to four Champions League titles and three Spanish league trophies.

He moved to Manchester United in 2021 but was restricted to 95 appearances in his three seasons in England — mainly because of injuries.

‘No regrets’

Varane began his career at Lens.

“From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey,” Varane said. “I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of."

Varane had already retired from France's national team, a few months after the World Cup final defeat to Argentina in 2022.

Varane said he would remain at Como: “Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.”

Como got its first Serie A victory in more than 21 years when coach Cesc Fabregas’ team won 3-2 at Atalanta on Tuesday (September 25, 2024).

Published - September 25, 2024 02:59 pm IST

