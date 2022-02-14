Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl on home field
With the win, the Rams join last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field
The hometown Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on February 13 to win their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
With the win, the Rams, whose last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St. Louis, joined last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field.
Cooper Kupp caught two touchdowns including the game-winner from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, and Aaron Donald wrapped up Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to seal the win.
The Rams gave up a 13-10 halftime lead but with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. forced out of the game with a knee injury, Stafford and Kupp delivered Los Angeles its Hollywood ending under the lights at SoFi Stadium.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.