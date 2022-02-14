Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl on home field

Reuters February 14, 2022 09:42 IST

Reuters February 14, 2022 09:42 IST

With the win, the Rams join last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke holds up the Lombardi Trophy next to head coach Sean McVay after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo Credit: AP

With the win, the Rams join last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field

The hometown Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on February 13 to win their second Super Bowl championship in franchise history. With the win, the Rams, whose last NFL title came 22 years ago when they were based in St. Louis, joined last year's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the only teams to win a Super Bowl on their home field. Cooper Kupp caught two touchdowns including the game-winner from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, and Aaron Donald wrapped up Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to seal the win. The Rams gave up a 13-10 halftime lead but with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. forced out of the game with a knee injury, Stafford and Kupp delivered Los Angeles its Hollywood ending under the lights at SoFi Stadium.



Our code of editorial values