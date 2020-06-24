Rakitic is Barca’s hero

Football

Cashing in: Ivan Rakitic, arm raised, made good of a Lionel Messi pass to give Barcelona full points.

Tottenham keeps CL chances alive

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic came off the bench to give his side a 1-0 win at home to Athletic Bilbao in the LaLiga on Tuesday.

The results:

Premier League: Leicester 0 drew with Brighton 0; Tottenham 2 (Soucek 64-og, Kane 82) bt West Ham 0.

LaLiga: Levante 0 lost to Atletico Madrid 1 (Gonzalez 15-og); Valladolid 1 (Unal 45+5-pen) drew with Getafe 1 (Mata 41); Barcelona 1 (Rakitic 71) bt Athletic Bilbao 0.

Serie A: Hellas Verona 0 lost to Napoli 2 (Milik 38, Lozano 90); SPAL 0 lost to Cagliari 1 (Simeone 90+3); Torino 1 (Belotti 16) bt Udinese 0; Genoa 1 (Falque 59-pen) lost to Parma 4 (Cornelius 18, 33, 53, Kulusevski 87).

