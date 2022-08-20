Rajasthan United stuns ATK Mohun Bagan

Intense action in the Durand Cup exciting match between Chennaiyin FC and Army Red at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Twitter/thedurandcup

Gyamar Nikum celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Rajasthan United against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

I-League side Rajasthan United FC created the first major upset of the 131st edition of the Durand Cup, downing Indian Super League giant ATK Mohun Bagan (ATK MB) 3-2 in its first Group B league outing, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan went into the lead late in the opening session through Kiyan Nassiri but it was soon cancelled out by Rajasthan United’s Kyrgyzstan midfielder Bektur Amangeldiev.

ATK MB regained the lead immediately after the break off its debutant forward Ashique Kuruniyan but Rajasthan levelled off F. Lalremsanga at the hour mark.

ATK MB, which fielded its full roster of costly acquisitions, paid for its profligacy of missing at least five clear chances in the final 20 minutes as Rajasthan turned the tables on it in the injury-time with substitute Gyamar Nikum finding the winner.

Poor finishing

The fancied home side created chances at will with play-makers like Frenchman Hugo Boumous and Finland’s Joni Kauko opening up the Rajasthan defence on numerous occasions. But the indecisiveness of attackers like Kiyan, Manvir Singh and Asish Rai, who together missed at least six sitters, proved to be ATK MB’s undoing.

Four second-half goals, including two in injury time, resulted in an exciting contest as Army Red drew Chennaiyin FC 2-2 in a Group C match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal.

Lethaolen Khongsai gave Army the lead in the 54th minute. Chennaiyin swung the match in its favour towards the end by striking twice through Julius Duker and Edwin Vanspaul. But Liton Shil managed an equaliser to deny the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit — which fielded a strong side comprising its foreign recruits (including Croatian Bundesliga man Petar Sliskovic) — a winning start.

After a goalless first period, Army showed some urgency with Liton asking questions to the Chennaiyin defence guarded by Senegalese Fallou Diagne, Narayan Das and Duker.

Khongsai’s low header off a flat and fast corner kick from the right beat Chennaiyin ‘keeper Debjit Majumder on the left to put the ‘red brigade’ ahead.

A composed Chennaiyin was rewarded for its perseverance when Duker jumped to head in the equaliser in the 89 th minute.

Chennaiyin scored again within five minutes. A corner was cleared by the Army defence but Edwin unleashed a stunning shot from about 20 yards to make it 2-1 for the southern team.

The Army men held their nerve to draw parity as Liton took advantage of a slack defence to tap in a corner in the dying monents.

The result:At Kolkata: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Kiyan Nassiri 43, Ashique Kuruniyan 46) lost to Rajasthan United FC 3 (Bektur Amangeldiev 45+1, F. Lalremsanga 60, Gyamar Nikum 45+3).

At Imphal: Chennaiyin FC 2 (Duker 89, Edwin 90+4) drew with Army Red 2 (Khongsai 54, Liton 90+6).