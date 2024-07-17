GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Racist chants by Argentina footballers to be reported to FIFA by French federation

A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage.

Updated - July 17, 2024 10:49 am IST

Published - July 17, 2024 10:47 am IST - Paris

AP
File picture of Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez celebrating the Copa America win with family

File picture of Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez celebrating the Copa America win with family | Photo Credit: Reuters

The French football federation pledged to file a complaint with FIFA over “racist and discriminatory remarks” by Argentina players in post-match chants about France's team after their Copa America title win.

Copa America: Argentina enjoys brief respite from economic crises as nation celebrates Messi-led team’s victory

Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 on Sunday at Miami Gardens, Florida. A video posted on Instagram by Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who plays for Chelsea, and widely viewed on X showed Argentina players appearing to sing about French players with African heritage.

One of Fernandez's Chelsea teammates, France defender Wesley Fofana, posted the Argentina team video on his social media accounts Tuesday and called it “uninhibited racism.”

Fofana, who has family ties to Ivory Coast, is among several French players who are Black in the Chelsea first-team squad.

The same chants — by some Argentina fans — emerged before France and Argentina met in the World Cup final two years ago, which Argentina won.

ALSO READ: ​Editorial on the European Championship and the Copa America

“Given the seriousness of these shocking remarks, which are contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the FFF president has decided to contact its Argentinian counterpart and FIFA directly to file a legal complaint for racist and discriminatory remarks," the French football federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The derogatory chants single out France players of African heritage, from several countries, and holding a French passport.

“The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, condemns in the strongest terms the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against the players of the France team as part of a song sung by players and supporters of the Argentina team," the FFF added.

Diallo is a member of the executive committee of European football body UEFA with a growing reputation in the game's politics.

FIFA could not immediately confirm Tuesday if the French complaint had been filed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said football and its 211 national federations must have a zero tolerance approach to racism and in May committed to relaunching a task force to monitor incidents.

Related Topics

soccer / France / Argentina / racism / social networking

