Racism row | Banana thrown at Brazilian players in Tunisia friendly in Paris

Richarlison had just scored Brazil's second goal in a 5-1 win over Tunisia at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and his celebrating teammates

AP Paris
September 28, 2022 12:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian and Tunisian players after the international friendly at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on September 27, 2022. Brazilian players were targeted by racist fans during the match | Photo Credit: AP

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forward Richarlison had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. What appeared to be a water bottle and another object also were thrown toward them.

Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism, with the players posing before kickoff in front of a sign that said: “Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt” — a reference to the five stars above the team crest that represents its five World Cup titles.

Federation slams incident

The Brazilian football federation condemned the incident and reinforced its stance to “fight against racism.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The federation's president said he was shocked with what happened. “The punishment for these actions needs to be more severe,” Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Brazilian media said stadium security personnel unsuccessfully tried to identify the person who threw the banana onto the field.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Brazil
soccer
racism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app