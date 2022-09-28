Football

Racism row | Banana thrown at Brazilian players in Tunisia friendly in Paris

Brazilian and Tunisian players after the international friendly at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on September 27, 2022. Brazilian players were targeted by racist fans during the match

Brazilian and Tunisian players after the international friendly at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France on September 27, 2022. Brazilian players were targeted by racist fans during the match | Photo Credit: AP

A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazilian players celebrating a goal in a friendly against Tunisia in Paris.

Forward Richarlison had just scored the team's second goal in a 5-1 win at Parc des Princes when the banana was hurdled toward him and the other Brazilians celebrating near one of the corner flags. What appeared to be a water bottle and another object also were thrown toward them.

Brazil was using the match to make a statement against racism, with the players posing before kickoff in front of a sign that said: “Without our black players, we wouldn't have stars on our shirt” — a reference to the five stars above the team crest that represents its five World Cup titles.

Federation slams incident

The Brazilian football federation condemned the incident and reinforced its stance to “fight against racism.”

The federation's president said he was shocked with what happened. “The punishment for these actions needs to be more severe,” Ednaldo Rodrigues said.

Brazilian media said stadium security personnel unsuccessfully tried to identify the person who threw the banana onto the field.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Brazil
soccer
racism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 28, 2022 12:58:09 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/racism-row-banana-thrown-at-brazilian-players-in-tunisia-friendly-in-paris/article65945250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY