Qatari club to release Xavi for Barcelona

Xavi.

Barcelona

06 November 2021 03:52 IST

The former Spain midfielder is set to replace Ronald Koeman

Xavi Hernandez will be allowed to become Barcelona’s next coach upon the payment of his release clause from Al-Sadd, the Qatari club said on Friday.

“Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success,” Al-Sadd said in a message on social media.

The former Spain midfielder is set to replace Ronald Koeman, who was fired last week. Sergi Barjuan has led Barcelona since then. He will return to coaching the reserve team.

Advertising

Advertising