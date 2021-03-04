Punjab to take on Gokulam

All teams have chance to claim title from the second phase

High-flying Punjab FC will look to keep its seven-match unbeaten streak intact when it crosses swords with Gokulam Kerala FC in the second phase of the I-League at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Friday.

With only six points segregating the teams in the top half of the table, every club has the opportunity to get its hands on the silverware.

Gokulam, on the other hand, would aim to bounce back after losing against Churchill Brothers in its last match.

The Malabarians are fifth in the table with 16 points.