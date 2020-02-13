East Bengal went without a home win for the fifth straight match when it was held 1-1 by Punjab FC in an I-league outing at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.
The result: East Bengal 1 (Ansumana Kromah 9) drew with Punjab FC 1 (Girik Khosla 40).
East Bengal went without a home win for the fifth straight match when it was held 1-1 by Punjab FC in an I-league outing at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.
The result: East Bengal 1 (Ansumana Kromah 9) drew with Punjab FC 1 (Girik Khosla 40).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 11:15:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/punjab-holds-east-bengal/article30813644.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.