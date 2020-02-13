Football

Punjab holds East Bengal

East Bengal went without a home win for the fifth straight match when it was held 1-1 by Punjab FC in an I-league outing at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.

The result: East Bengal 1 (Ansumana Kromah 9) drew with Punjab FC 1 (Girik Khosla 40).

