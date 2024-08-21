Punjab FC signs Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal

Indian Super League club Punjab FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Argentine midfielder Norberto Ezequiel Vidal as the fifth foreign signing for the 2024-25 season.

The Argentine player last featured for Indonesian top-flight side Persita Tangerang.

The 29-year-old was born in Bahia Blanca in Argentina and primarily plays as an attacking midfielder or a winger.

He started his professional career in 2011 with Club Olimpo in his hometown. He spent eight years with the club and appeared 45 times, scoring on three occasions.

He was loaned out to Atletico Independiente in Argentina, Delfin SC in Ecuador and Atletico Juventud in Uruguay.

In 2019, he signed for Argentine Primera B side San Martin SJ and in the following year represented Atletico Alvarado, scoring five times in 37 appearances.

He had a short stint with Independiente Rivadavia before signing for Indonesian side Persita Tangerang in 2022. He played for two seasons in the club and scored 17 goals in 60 appearances.

Speaking about the signing, technical director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, "He is an exciting player who will add more speed and creativity to our midfield."