Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020

Finland’s Teemu Pukki celebrates his goal during the Euro 2020 qualifying football match against Liechtenstein in Helsinki on November 15, 2019.

Finland’s Teemu Pukki celebrates his goal during the Euro 2020 qualifying football match against Liechtenstein in Helsinki on November 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice as they beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to book a place at Euro 2020 and reach the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.

Jasse Tuominen put the Finns ahead after 21 minutes before Pukki converted a penalty in the 64th and wrapped up the points with their third goal 15 minutes from time.

The win secured second spot in Group J for Finland with 18 points, six behind section winners Italy, who play away to Bosnia & Herzegovina later on Friday.

