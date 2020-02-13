PSG’s Neymar doubtful for Dortmund CL trip

PSG’s Neymar is facing a fitness battle to feature in next week’s Champions league last 16 first leg tie at Borussia Dortmund, coach Thomas Tuchel said. “I can’t say that he will be 100% to play against Dortmund,” Tuchel said on Wednesday. “We will discuss and decide on Friday, the latest possible time to do so. We can’t risk his fitness,” Tuchel added.