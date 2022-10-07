PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Mbappe, 23, is estimated to earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season before agents' fees, a record for Forbes' annual rankings

Reuters
October 07, 2022 19:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Paris St. Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Paris St. Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the world's highest-paid football player, according to Forbes magazine, the first time a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbappe, 23, is estimated to earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season before agents' fees, a record for Forbes' annual rankings, with PSG team mate Messi second at $120 million and Manchester United's Ronaldo ($100 million) occupying third spot.

PSG's Neymar ($87 million) and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ($53 million) rounded off the top five.

Erling Haaland, who has made a blistering start to his Manchester City career after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the close season, makes his debut in the top 10 with earnings of $39 million.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rise of Frenchman Mbappe and Norwegian Haaland, the only players under the age of 30 on the list, signals a shift in the global game, the Forbes report said, as Messi and Ronaldo edge closer to the end of their glorious careers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In total, the 10 highest-paid soccer players are expected to collect record earnings worth $652 million this season, up 11% from last year's $585 million.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
soccer
sport
business books

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app