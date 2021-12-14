PSG vs Real Madrid in blockbuster Champions League clash

UEFA left embarrassed after a foul-up in first draw

Real Madrid ended up paying the highest price for UEFA’s botched Champions League draw.

Real was paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 on Monday after UEFA had to redo the entire draw following a big mistake the first time around. The Spanish club had initially been drawn against Portuguese club Benfica but now faces PSG’s superstar attack of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG had been paired with Manchester United in the original draw, which had to be voided after a mistake that UEFA blamed on an external software provider. Man United had initially been paired with Villarreal even though the English club’s name should not have been placed in that bowl since the two advanced from the same group. Atletico and Man United were then paired in the second draw.