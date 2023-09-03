PSG sells midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

September 03, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Paris

French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sold Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on Saturday.

No financial details were given by PSG but the deal was reportedly worth 10 millions euros ($10.8 million).

The 32-year-old Wijnaldum joined PSG from Liverpool two years ago but lost form and was loaned to Roma in Serie A last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He becomes the latest player to join the European exodus toward the cash-rich Saudi Pro League and will be coached there by Liverpool midfield great Steven Gerrard.

Last month, PSG sold Brazil forward Neymar to Al-Hilal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT