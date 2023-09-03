HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PSG sells midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq

No financial details were given by PSG but the deal was reportedly worth 10 millions euros ($10.8 million).

September 03, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - Paris

PTI
French champion PSG sold Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (R) to Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on Saturday. | file photo

French champion PSG sold Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (R) to Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on Saturday. | file photo | Photo Credit: AFP

French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sold Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ettifaq on Saturday.

No financial details were given by PSG but the deal was reportedly worth 10 millions euros ($10.8 million).

The 32-year-old Wijnaldum joined PSG from Liverpool two years ago but lost form and was loaned to Roma in Serie A last season.

He becomes the latest player to join the European exodus toward the cash-rich Saudi Pro League and will be coached there by Liverpool midfield great Steven Gerrard.

Last month, PSG sold Brazil forward Neymar to Al-Hilal.

Related Topics

soccer / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.