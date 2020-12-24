PSG sacks Tuchel: reports

Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino set to become the new manager

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has fired coach Thomas Tuchel with former Tottenham boss and ex-PSG defender Mauricio Pochettino lined up as his replacement, according to various media reports on Thursday.

The French champion declined to make any comment when contacted by AFP to confirm the shock Christmas Eve axing carried by L’Equipe newspaper.

“No idea” a club spokesman replied when asked when the news would be confirmed.

The 47-year-old German arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided the Parisians to their first ever Champions League final last season.

But now, if the reports are confirmed, less than three months on from the final defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Tuchel has become the first PSG coach to leave mid-season since Antoine Kombouare was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2011.

Tuchel departs having guided PSG to a last-16 date with Barcelona in this season’s Champions League, despite being plagued by injuries, suspensions and coronavirus infections.

And in contrast to his predecessor, Tuchel appeared adept at man-managing his band of superstar players, giving Neymar back the smile that was missing during the Unai Emery era.

The Qatar-backed club, however, is thought to be unhappy with recent comments in the press by Tuchel, the most recent an unauthorised interview which appeared in the German media on Wednesday.

The new man in the PSG dug out when the season resumes in the New Year will be Pochettino, RMC suggests.