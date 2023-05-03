ADVERTISEMENT

PSG reportedly suspends Messi for two weeks over Saudi Arabia trip

May 03, 2023 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after the World Cup champion took an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, French media reported on Tuesday

AP

PSG’s Lionel Messi. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Paris Saint-Germain suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after the World Cup champion took an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, French media reported on May 2.

The suspension means Messi would miss PSG's next two games and comes at a delicate time as the French club hopes to extend the Argentine star's contract beyond this season.

L'Equipe and RMC Sport both reported the suspension without citing sources.

The club did not immediately respond to a request by The Associated Press for comment.

Messi's trip followed PSG's surprise 3-1 loss to Lorient on Sunday, leaving the defending champions with a five-point lead over Marseille with five games left in the season. Messi played the full game.

L'Equipe had reported that PSG coach Christophe Galtier pledged to give his players two days off — Monday and Tuesday — if they beat Lorient. Instead, the team trained on Monday and had Tuesday off.

Messi has a promotional contract with Saudi Arabia.

The forward joined PSG from Barcelona two years ago, and there has been speculation about where he would play next.

