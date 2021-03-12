PSG lays Barca ghosts to rest

Paris

Liverpool finds solace in Champions League progress

Lionel Messi scored one stunning goal but then had a penalty saved as Barcelona failed in its attempt to produce a second Champions League comeback for the ages against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, a 1-1 draw taking the French side through to the quarterfinals 5-2 on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappe had netted a hat-trick as PSG stunned Barca 4-1 in the first leg last month, and he extended its advantage in this last-16 tie by netting a first-half penalty in the second leg to put last season’s runner-up ahead on the night.

But Messi made it 1-1 with a ferocious strike from 30 metres and the Argentine had the chance to put Barca ahead after Antoine Griezmann was fouled in the area, only for the outstanding Keylor Navas to tip his spot-kick onto the bar.

Going for it

Barcelona certainly went for it, but there was to be no repeat of its infamous recovery against the same opponent at the same stage four years ago, when it lost the first leg 4-0 but triumphed 6-1 in the return.

Liverpool eased past RB Leipzig into the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win in Budapest that coach Jurgen Klopp said helps his side put its Premier League woes to one side.

The results: Liverpool 2 (Salah 71, Mane 74) drew with RB Leipzig 0. Liverpool wins 4-0 on aggregate.

Paris Saint-Germain 1 (Mbappe 31-pen) drew with Barcelona 1 (Messi 37). Paris Saint-Germain win 5-2 on aggregate.