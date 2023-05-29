PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico hospitalized after being hit by loose horse

May 29, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Seville, Spain

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was hospitalized with a head injury after being hit by a loose horse in an accident in Spain.

The player’s representatives said that the accident happened near the southern Spanish city of Seville on May 28, where Rico used to play for Sevilla.

“Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover,” the statement said, adding that the next 48 hours will be essential to determine the progress of his recovery.

The statement said Rico had just arrived from France and was headed to a mass with his relatives when the accident happened.

Earlier, media reports said Rico was horse-riding at the time of the accident.

French champion PSG said it “remains in constant contact with his loved ones.” PSG won the French league on May 27.

Several clubs and players sent messages of support for the 29-year-old Spanish keeper.