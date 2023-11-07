ADVERTISEMENT

PSG football fan stabbed in overnight clashes in Milan

November 07, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - MILAN

Two police officers were also hurt after police baton-charged the French fans to try to restore order.

Reuters

General view of Paris St Germain fans in the stands. A PSG fan was stabbed in Milan ahead of the team’s Champions League match | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Paris St Germain supporter suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in overnight clashes between soccer fans in Milan before the Champions League match between AC Milan and PSG, Italian police said on Tuesday.

Champions League | Dortmund downs Newcastle; Haaland, Mbappé score in wins for Manchester City, PSG

The victim was stabbed twice in the leg and taken to Milan's Policlinico hospital for treatment, police said. Italian media said he was a 34-year-old Frenchman.

He was injured when a group of around 50 Milan fans clashed with visiting PSG supporters shortly after midnight in the city's canal district, a popular spot for nightlife.

Two police officers were also hurt after police baton-charged the French fans to try to restore order.

AC Milan host PSG at the San Siro stadium on Tuesday evening.

A fan of English club Newcastle United was stabbed in Milan in September before his team's Champions League game with AC Milan.

