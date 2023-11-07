HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PSG football fan stabbed in overnight clashes in Milan

Two police officers were also hurt after police baton-charged the French fans to try to restore order.

November 07, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - MILAN

Reuters
General view of Paris St Germain fans in the stands. A PSG fan was stabbed in Milan ahead of the team’s Champions League match

General view of Paris St Germain fans in the stands. A PSG fan was stabbed in Milan ahead of the team’s Champions League match | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Paris St Germain supporter suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in overnight clashes between soccer fans in Milan before the Champions League match between AC Milan and PSG, Italian police said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Champions League | Dortmund downs Newcastle; Haaland, Mbappé score in wins for Manchester City, PSG

The victim was stabbed twice in the leg and taken to Milan's Policlinico hospital for treatment, police said. Italian media said he was a 34-year-old Frenchman.

He was injured when a group of around 50 Milan fans clashed with visiting PSG supporters shortly after midnight in the city's canal district, a popular spot for nightlife.

Two police officers were also hurt after police baton-charged the French fans to try to restore order.

AC Milan host PSG at the San Siro stadium on Tuesday evening.

A fan of English club Newcastle United was stabbed in Milan in September before his team's Champions League game with AC Milan.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.