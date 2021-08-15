PSG fans give Messi a superstar welcome

Grand unveiling: PSG's Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi at the presentation before the game against Strasbourg.

15 August 2021 23:03 IST

French club also parades its other key summer signings

Lionel Messi got a first proper taste of his new home on Saturday as he was presented to a full stadium of Paris Saint-Germain fans before watching his team-mates beat Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1 with Kylian Mbappe playing a starring role.

Messi received a rapturous reception as he ran out onto the pitch along with PSG’s other summer signings, with a 48,000-full house greeting the six-time Ballon d’Or winner despite the welcome ceremony taking place an hour before kick-off.

Messi joined fellow recruits Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi on a stage set up on the turf at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentine later watched from the stands alongside Neymar and Angel di Maria — the trio not yet considered match-fit having enjoyed an extended break after playing at the Copa America — as Mauricio Pochettino’s team survived something of a scare to beat Strasbourg.

Among the spectators were Formula One driver Pierre Gasly, French former Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner and NBA star Evan Fournier.

All wanted to get a glimpse of Messi, but the Argentine is not likely to make his Paris debut for another couple of weeks yet.

While Messi is the new idol of the PSG support, those fans jeered when Mbappe’s name was read out by the stadium announcer ahead of kick off.

The France striker is in the spotlight with speculation that he will seek a move away from PSG before the transfer window shuts.