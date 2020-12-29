PSG confirms Tuchel’s sacking

Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday confirmed the sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel, who had been at the club since July 2018, but did not name his successor. “After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, PSG decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel’s contract,” the French giant announced in a statement.
Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the ex-Tottenham coach and a former PSG player, is widely reported to be the favourite to take over.
Tuchel, whose axing was widely reported but unconfirmed last week, managed PSG 127 times in all competitions, with 95 wins, 12 draws and 20 defeats. His trophy haul featured two Ligue 1 titles (2019, 2020) as well as the French Cup and French League Cup in 2020.
The 47-year-old also led the Parisian club to its first ever Champions League final last August, which it lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.
Despite appearing to be adept at man-managing PSG’s squad of superstar players, Tuchel reportedly upset the Qatar-backed club after complaining about an apparent lack of recognition at leading PSG to the Champions League final.
“I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club,” said PSG chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi. “Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future.”
