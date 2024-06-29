ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj, wife Supriya acquire major stake in Super League Kerala team Kochi FC

Published - June 29, 2024 11:48 am IST - KOCHI

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife Supriya Menon acquire stake in Kochi FC, aiming to boost football in Kerala

Sports Bureau

Actor Prithviraj and his wife Supriya who have acquired a major stake in Super League Kerala team Kochi FC. Photo: Special Arrangement

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon have acquired a major stake in Kochi FC which will be in action in the new six-team Super League Kerala.

The Super League is set to start towards the end of August and the Kochi team, which was earlier known as Kochi Pipers FC, has been renamed as Kochi FC.

Prithviraj hoped that the inaugural season of the league would significantly boost football activities at both the professional and grassroot-level and would create opportunities for deserving and upcoming players.

Mathew Joseph, the Super League’s CEO, said Prithviraj’s involvement will bring a unique fusion of entertainment and sports in Kerala during the 60-day football extravaganza.

There are other changes in the Kochi team. Praveesh Kuzhipally and Shameem Backer, who were earlier co-owners of the Kannur team, have now come in as Kochi FC’s co-owners along with Nasly Mohammed and Mohammed Shyjal.

