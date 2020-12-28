Premier League | West Brom holds Liverpool

Crucial header: West Brom’s Semi Ajayi rises above the Liverpool defence to score the equaliser.

London

28 December 2020 22:31 IST

Everton--City game postponed due to COVID cases

Liverpool offered the chasing pack in the Premier League title race a late Christmas gift by throwing away two points at home to struggling West Brom in a 1-1 draw on Sunday, as Tottenham was also held 1-1 at Wolves.

The defending champion edged three points clear at the top of the table, but dropped points in the league at Anfield for just the second time in 34 games after failing to make the most of a dominant first-half performance.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring with a classy finish on 12 minutes while Semi Ajayi late header stopped Liverpool’s winning run.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected at City, the club confirmed.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture,” City said in a statement.

The results: Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha 58) drew with Leicester 1 (Barnes 83).

Sunday: West Ham 2 (Johnson 60, Soucek 82) drew with Brighton 2 (Maupay 44, Dunk 70); Liverpool 1 (Mane 12) drew with West Brom 1 (Ajayi 82); Wolves 1 () drew with Tottenham 1 (Ndomble 1).