Premier League | Watkins hat-trick as Villa humble champions Liverpool 7-2

BIRMINGHAM

05 October 2020 02:52 IST

Villa rained in 18 shots on the Liverpool goal and could have added more before the final whistle as they climbed to second in the standings after a third successive win. Liverpool are fifth.

A first-half hat-trick from Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to a stunning 7-2 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday to end the champions' 100% start to the season in extraordinary fashion.

Liverpool began badly at Villa Park as a poor pass from Adrian -- deputising for Alisson in goal for the visitors after the Brazilian picked up a shoulder injury -- gifted Watkins his the opener in the fourth minute.

A full-strength Liverpool defence was carved open again moments later, with former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley -- making his debut after joining Villa on loan -- gifted another chance, but he dragged his effort wide.

If there was an element of good fortune about Watkins's first goal in a Villa shirt, his second was all his own fine work, as he cut inside before firing into the top corner to stun the champions and make it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.

Mohamed Salah's fine left-foot finish seemed to get Liverpool back in the game in the 33rd minute, but John McGinn's deflected strike two minutes later restored Villa's two-goal advantage.

Watkins completed a perfect hat-trick inside 39 minutes with his head, becoming the first player to score a Premier League treble against Liverpool in over a decade, and Barkley made it five 10 minutes into the second half.

Salah did give Liverpool hope on the hour mark, but a late double from Jack Grealish completed the scoring, making it the first time Liverpool conceded seven goals in a match in any competition since 1963, a 7-2 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

