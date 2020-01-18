Premier League | Watford holds Spurs

Watford held Tottenham to a goalless draw on Saturday to extend its unbeaten run in the Premier League and further damage Spurs’ Champions League ambitions. When Nigel Pearson took over at Vicarage Road last month Watford looked doomed for relegation but he has put together a remarkable run of results to lift the club out of the relegation zone.

It is a different story for Jose Mourinho’s Spurs which, without the injured Harry Kane and with uncertainty over the future of Christian Eriksen, could be 11 points off fourth spot by the end of the day.

But Watford boss Nigel Pearson will feel his team should have wrapped up all three points after squandering some golden chances and captain Troy Deeney have his penalty saved.

Michael Gregoritsch scored on his Schalke 04 debut and helped set up the other goal as it beat second-placed Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 on Friday as action in the Bundesliga resumed following the winter break. David Wagner’s team turned up the heat after halftime with Suat Serdar slotting in from a Gregoritsch pass in the 48th minute.

The Austrian, who joined Schalke during the winter break on loan from Augsburg, then finished off a fine break 10 minutes later, tapping in Benito Raman’s assist to lift Schalke to fourth place on 33 points.

The results:

Premier League: Watford 0 drew with Tottenham 0.

La Liga: Levante 0 lost to Alaves 1 (Aleix 64).

Serie A: Lazio 5 (F. Caicedo 7, Immobile 17-pen, 20, 65-pen, Bastos 54) Sampdoria 1 (Linetty 70)

Friday: La Liga: Leganes 0 lost to Getafe 3 (Cabrera 12, Nyom 21, Mata 33).

Bundesliga: Schalke 2 (Serdar 48, Gregoritsch 58) bt Bor. Monchengladbach 0.