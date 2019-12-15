Premier League | Vertonghen seals late winner for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura’s brilliant solo strike and defender Jan Vertonghen’s late header sealed a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an entertaining Premier League game at the Molineux Stadium on Sunday.

It was Tottenham’s fourth league victory in five games under Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese took over last month and the result also snapped Wolves’ impressive 11-game unbeaten run in the competition.

Youngster Mason Greenwood continued his good run of form as he struck a late equaliser for Manchester United in its 1-1 home draw with Everton on Sunday after a Victor Lindelof own-goal had put the visitor ahead.

Everton, which was on the back foot and had goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to thank for keeping United at bay, took a 36th-minute lead when home keeper David De Gea misjudged a Leighton Baines corner and the ball cannoned in off Lindelof.

The results:

Premier League: Manchester United (Greenwood 77) drew with Everton (Lindelof 36-og); Wolves 1 (Traore 67) lost to Tottenham 2 (Moura 8, Vertonghen 90+1).

La Liga: Getafe 2 (Cucurella 36, Angel 82) bt Real Valladolid 0; Celta Vigo 2 (Rafinha 20, Aspas 50-pen) drew with Mallorca 2 (Salva Sevilla 33-pen, Budimir 83).

Serie A: Hellas Verona 3 (Pazzini 69-pen, Verre 76, Stepinski 84) drew with Torino 3 (Ansaldi 36, 61, Berenguer 55); Bologna 2 (Palacio 12, Poli 53) bt Atalanta 1 (Malinovskiy 60); Juventus 3 (Ronaldo 9, 37, Bonucci 45) bt Udinese 1 (Pussetto 90+4); AC Milan 0 drew with Sassulo 0.

Saturday: La Liga: Athletic Bilbao 0 drew with Eibar 0; Atletico Madrid 2 (Morata 67, Niguez 75) bt Osasuna 0.

Serie A: Napoli 1 (Milik 64) lost to Parma 2 (Kulusevski 4, Gervinho 90+3); Genoa 0 lost to Sampdoria 1 (Gabbiadini 85).

Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf 0 lost to RB Leipzig 3 (Schick 2, Werner 58-pen, Mukiele 75).