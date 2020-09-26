Premier League | United pulls off a last-gasp win

From the spot: Bruno Fernandes scores the winner.

BRIGHTON

26 September 2020 23:37 IST

Fernandes’ penalty settles the issue against Brighton

Manchester United beat Brighton 3-2 away in the Premier League on Saturday after an incredible finale in which Bruno Fernandes struck the winning goal from the penalty spot in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

Neal Maupay had given away the penalty with a handball, which led to a VAR review, after referee Chris Kavanagh had blown the full-time whistle.

Kavanagh eventually gave the penalty and Fernandes lashed into the net from the spot, moments after Solly March had levelled for Brighton in the fifth minute of added time.

Advertising

Advertising

Superb solo goal

A brilliant solo strike from Marcus Rashford had given United the lead in the 55th minute after Rashford and Mason Greenwood had goals ruled out for offside and Brighton had seen a penalty decision overturned by a VAR review.

Brighton took the lead when Maupay coolly slotted in a penalty in the 40th minute after a foul by Fernandes. But the visitors levelled with an own goal from Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, who tried to prevent Harry Maguire from reaching a Nemanja Matic pass following a free kick but instead sent the ball into the net.

The results:

Premier League: Brighton 2 (Maupay 40-pen, March 90+5) lost to Manchester United 3 (Dunk 43-og, Rashford 55, Fernandes 90+10); Crystal Palace 1 (Kouyate 26) lost to Everton 2 (Calvert-Lewin 10, Richarlison 40-pen).

LaLiga: Alaves 0 drew with Getafe 0; Valencia 1 (Wass 38) drew with Huesca 1 (Siovas 63).

Serie A: Torino 2 (Belotti 10, 43) lost to Atalanta 4 (Gomez 12, Muriel 21, Hateboer 42, Marten de Roon 54).

Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Thuram 56) drew with Union Berlin 1 (Schlotterbeck 79); Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Demirbay 20) drew with RB Leipzig 1 (Forsberg 14).

Mainz 05 1 (Quaison 13) lost to Stuttgart 4 (Wamangituka 45, Didavi 61, Klimowicz 80, Kalajdzic 86); Augsburg 2 (Uduokhai 40, Caligiuri 54) bt Borussia Dortmund 0; Arminia Bielefeld 1 (Edmundsson 78) bt Cologne 0; Hertha Berlin 1 (Hinteregger 78-og) lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Silva 30, Dost 37, Rode 70).