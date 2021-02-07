Premier League | United blows lead twice against Everton

Manchester

07 February 2021 22:53 IST

Ronaldo pulls Juventus up to third in Serie A

Manchester United suffered a blow to its hopes of winning a first Premier League title since 2013 after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored with the last kick of the game to earn Everton a 3-3 draw in a pulsating clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The result left United second in the standings on 45 points from 22 games.

An Edinson Cavani header and a sublime strike from Bruno Fernandes gave United a 2-0 lead in the first half before sloppy defending by the home side let Everton back into the match.

Advertising

Advertising

Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back in the 47th minute when he tapped in from close range after an error by United goalkeeper David De Gea and James Rodriguez levelled in the 52nd with a fine finish from 13 metres.

Scott McTominay, who netted a volley in United’s 9-0 rout of Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday, put United back in front in the 71st minute when he rose among a cluster of players to head home a Luke Shaw cross.

With stoppage time ticking, Everton won a free kick in midfield and Calvert-Lewin stunned United as he poked a floated cross past De Gea from five metres to leave Everton sixth on 37 points from 21 games.

Evergreen striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored the day after turning 36 as Juventus overtook Roma to go third in Serie A.

The results: Premier League: Tottenham 2 (Kane 54, Son 58) bt West Brom 0; Wolves 0 drew with Leicester 0.

Serie A: Benevento 1 (Caprari 55) drew with Sampdoria 1 (Keita 80); AC Milan 4 (Ibrahimovic 30, 6, Rebic 69, 70) bt Crotone 0; Udinese 2 (Silvestri 83-og, Deulofeu 90+1) bt Verona 0.

Saturday: Premier League: Fulham 0 drew with West Ham 0; Manchester United 3 (Cavani 24, Fernandes 45, McTominay 70) drew wit Everton 3 (Doucoure 49, James 52, Calvert-Lewin 90+5).

Bundesliga: Borussia M’Gladbach 1 (Neuhaus 16) lost to Cologne 2 (Rexhbecaj 3, 55).

Serie A: Juventus 2 (Cristiano Ronaldo 13, Roger 70-og) bt Roma 0; Genoa 2 (Pandev 11, 26) bt Napoli 1 (Politano 79).

LaLiga: Elche 2 (Carrillo 49, Boye 64) drew with Villarreal 2 (Gerard 16, 35); Sevilla 3 (Munir 67, Gomez 87, En-Nesyri 89) bt Getafe 0.