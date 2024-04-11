Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology next season

April 11, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - London

The Premier League will use semi-automated offside technology from next season.

Clubs reached a unanimous decision on April 11 on the introduction of the AI-based technology at a Premier League meeting, with the new system set to launched during the first half of the season.

It will provide quicker placement of the virtual offside line and high-quality graphics to ensure an enhanced broadcast and stadium experience — Premier League (@premierleague) April 11, 2024

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking,” the league said, “and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”

Semi-automated offside technology was used at a World Cup for the first time in Qatar in 2022. It has also been rolled out in the Champions League.