year
Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology next season

Semi-automated offside technology was used at a World Cup for the first time in Qatar in 2022. It has also been rolled out in the Champions League.

April 11, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - London

AP
Logo of Premier League. Photo: X/@premierleague

Logo of Premier League. Photo: X/@premierleague

The Premier League will use semi-automated offside technology from next season.

Clubs reached a unanimous decision on April 11 on the introduction of the AI-based technology at a Premier League meeting, with the new system set to launched during the first half of the season.

  

“The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking,” the league said, “and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters.”

