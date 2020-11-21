Premier League | Spurs face tough test against City

Injury-ravaged Liverpool hosts current table-topper Leicester

Tottenham’s title credentials face a thorough examination when it hosts Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City as the Premier League returns on Saturday after the international break.

Spurs are just a point behind early pace-setter Leicester, but only three points separate the top six, with Chelsea and Aston Villa also having the chance to claim top spot for a few hours at least when they face Newcastle and Brighton respectively.

Packed winter schedule

With the international fixtures of the year done, a gruelling winter schedule of club football awaits for England’s top-flight with nine rounds of league matches before January 2.

Defending champion Liverpool is already bearing the brunt of the hectic schedule as Jurgen Klopp’s squad has been ravaged by injury, along with Mohamed Salah testing positive, ahead of Leicester’s trip to Anfield.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are are unbeaten in seven league games, with the form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min raising hope they could win the league for the first time in 60 years.

Guardiola could have both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero to choose from for the first time this season, while Ferran Torres is full of confidence after a hat-trick against Germany in Spain’s big win.

Manchester United, which has not won at home for six matches, takes on West Brom.