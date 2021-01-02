Premier League | Soucek provides New Year spark as West Ham beat Everton 1-0

02 January 2021 03:20 IST

The victory leaves West Ham 10th in the standings with 26 points while Everton, who could have gone second with a win, remain in fourth spot on 29 points.

A late rocket from Tomas Soucek gave West Ham United a 1-0 win at Everton in the first Premier League game of 2021 that had been short on fireworks until the Czech midfielder's well-deserved winner in the 86th minute.

The Hammers lost goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to injury during the warm-up but his replacement Darren Randolph barely had a save to make as Everton struggled to break down their rearguard.

West Ham wasted some decent chances until Soucek struck late, first forcing Jordan Pickford to parry a shot before reacting quickest to steer home Aaron Cresswell's deflected effort for a goal that gave West Ham boss David Moyes his first victory at Goodison Park since leaving Everton in 2013.

