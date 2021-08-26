Premier League puts its foot down

Won’t release players for internationals in red-list countries

Premier League clubs will not release players called up for international duty if they are playing matches in a country on the UK’s red list to prevent them from having to quarantine on their return to England, the league said on Tuesday.

According to the league, nearly 60 players were set to travel to 26 red-list countries during the international break in September, which includes World Cup qualifiers.

Liverpool stops Salah

The matter first came to light on Monday when the Egyptian Football Association said Liverpool had refused to allow Mohamed Salah to travel to Africa for World Cup qualifiers.

“Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month,” the league said in a statement.

“Extensive discussions have taken place with both the FA and the government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.”

“Clubs have reluctantly but rightly come to the conclusion that it would be entirely unreasonable to release players under these new circumstances,” Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.