Premier League | Mane strikes late as Liverpool edge Norwich 1-0

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal, Premier League - Norwich City v Liverpool - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - February 15, 2020

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal, Premier League - Norwich City v Liverpool - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - February 15, 2020   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bottom club Norwich were proving a tough nut to crack on a windy evening for Juergen Klopp's side but Mane, who came on as a substitute on the hour, pounced to drill home a fine finish from inside the area in the 78th minute.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane marked his return from injury with a late goal to crack Norwich City's resistance and secure a 1-0 win on Saturday to extend his side's Premier League lead to 25 points.

It was his first appearance since going off injured in Liverpool's win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan. 23.

Norwich had defended resolutely and twice came close to taking the lead, but Liverpool's relentless romp towards a first English title for 30 years continued.

Victory was their 34th in their last 35 league games and their 17th in succession.

Norwich, for whom Alexander Tettey struck the woodwork in the second half, remain seven points adrift of 17th-placed Aston Villa who host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

They battled until the end, however, and Teemu Pukki fired straight at Alisson in the 89th minute.

