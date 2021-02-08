Premier League | Manchester City thrash Liverpool as Alisson suffers nightmare afternoon

Manchester City opened up a commanding five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 4-1 victory at Liverpool for whom keeper Alisson endured a Sunday afternoon to forget.
An emphatic win, City's 10th in a row in the league and first at Anfield since 2003, moved Pep Guardiola's side to 50 points from 22 games, five more than second-placed Manchester United who have played a game more.
Gundogan missed a first-half penalty but made up for that by firing City ahead four minutes after the break only for Mohamed Salah to equalise from the spot just past the hour mark, Liverpool's first goal at home this year.
City then had a John Stones goal ruled out before they were gifted two goals in three minutes by Alisson.
First he passed straight to Phil Foden who showed great composure to set up Gundogan to restore City's lead, then Raheem Sterling made it 3-1 after another dreadful error by Alisson.
It got even worse for champions Liverpool as the excellent Foden added a superb fourth goal in the 83rd minute.
Fourth-placed Liverpool are now 10 points behind City and their title defence is in tatters.
