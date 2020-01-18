Premier League | Liverpool treading cautiously despite lead

Liverpool can widen the chasm between itself and Manchester United to a staggering 30 points if it comes out on top in the battle between England’s two most successful clubs at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men look destined to end a 30-year wait to win a top-flight title, with a 14-point lead over defending champion Manchester City plus a game in hand.

Klopp, however, that his team will be wary of United after being held earlier this season. The 1-1 draw between the teams in October was the only time the European champion has dropped points this season.

“Our team has winning mindset. We always think about the next game, we don’t look too far ahead,” said Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has conceded just one goal in his past 10 games.

Rashford a doubt

The Brazilian number one will be confident of another clean sheet on Sunday, with United’s top scorer Marcus Rashford a serious doubt after lasting just 15 minutes as a second-half substitute in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Wolves in the FA Cup.

But the striker will be given the maximum time to prove his fitness. “We will give him the absolute amount of time to find out,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will also be without injured midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, on Friday.

Liverpool, meanwhile, has been handed a double injury boost with defender Joel Matip and midfielder Fabinho both fit, Klopp said on Friday.

However, the league leader will be without defender Dejan Lovren (thigh) as well as midfielders Naby Keita (groin) and James Milner (thigh).

“Yes, it looks like Joel and Fabinho (will be back). They trained completely normally yesterday and the day before. So that means they are likely to be in the squad,” Klopp told a news conference.

Full of confidence

Solskjaer said fifth-placed United was heading into the clash full of confidence.

“The last two performances we’ve had against Liverpool, we’ve drawn twice (at home) and been closest to winning both those games,” the Norwegian added.