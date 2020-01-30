Premier League | Liverpool train chugs along

Liverpool moved an incredible 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured a 2-0 win at West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has turned the title race into a procession and the runaway leader saw off struggling West Ham on Wednesday to make it a remarkable 23 victories from 24 league games this season.

Salah opened the scoring with a first half penalty at the London Stadium and Oxlade-Chamberlain wrapped up Liverpool’s 15th successive league win after the interval.

With 14 games left, Liverpool’s incredible run has given historic overtones to their impending title coronation.

The European and World champions are now 41 games unbeaten in the league — just eight away from the 49-match English top-flight record set by Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ across 2003 and 2004.

It has now beaten all 19 of the other teams in the league at least once this season — the first time the club has achieved that feat in the top-flight.

The result: West Ham 0 lost to Liverpool 2 (Salah 35-pen, Oxlade-Chamberlain 52).